GOLLY! I’M NOT SURPRISED. ARE YOU SURPRISED? Gavin Newsom’s restaurant offering job at $ 16 per hour despite new state law of $ 20 per hour for fast food workers.
Has my face ever been this shocked before?
GOLLY! I’M NOT SURPRISED. ARE YOU SURPRISED? Gavin Newsom’s restaurant offering job at $ 16 per hour despite new state law of $ 20 per hour for fast food workers.
Has my face ever been this shocked before?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.