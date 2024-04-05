AGAIN, IT CAN BE CURED BY ISOLATING THE INFECTED ANIMALS AND TREATING THEM: Cowdemic: Cattle Infected with ‘Super Bird Flu’ Now Detected in 6 States.
The real danger is that our current idiots will use this to go to war against animal husbandry.
