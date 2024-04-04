THIS PARAGRAPH CAPTURES THE ESSENCE OF THE ATLANTIC’S SAD PIECE ON THE WORLD’S BIGGEST CRUISE SHIP: “A real journalist or a more intrepid conversationalist would have gone up to the couple and asked them to explain the longevity of their marriage vis-à-vis their love of cruising. But instead I head to my mall suite, take off my meatball T-shirt, and allow the first tears of the cruise to roll down my cheeks slowly enough that I briefly fall asleep amid the moisture and salt.”

Mocking cruise ships and cruisers is a long-established custom of the Gentry Class. But it’s hard to mock successfully when you yourself are pathetic.

Plus: “As I fall asleep that night, I realize another connection I have failed to make, and one that may explain some of the diversity on this vessel—many of its passengers have served in the military.”

But he misses the lesson there, of course.