BOOK RECOMMENDATION: So I just finished up The Naval Odyssey of Prof. James Brand, so far as it goes to date, and quite enjoyed it. It’s a World War II series with plenty of action, but its central character is Prof. James Brand, a wunderkind physicist/operations analyst who zips around solving problems with everything from antisubmarine warfare to amphibious landing load-outs to bombing strategies. The logistical/production side of the war gets a lot more attention than in most war novels, and serves as a reminder of how many hairy problems they had to solve back then. Very enjoyable, and I’m eagerly awaiting the next installment.