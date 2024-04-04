RCP’S CANNON OBLITERATES NYTIMES: For reasons known only to him, RealClearPolitics Washington Bureau Chief Carl Cannon waited three and a half years to respond to a classic piece of cheap-shot “reporting” by the New York Times’ Jeremy Peters.

Trust me, it was worth the wait because Cannon systematically, factually and precisely exposes a hatchet job that demonstrated in the days immediately after the 2020 election just how deep is the agit-prop mire into which the Mainstream Media has fallen.

Bottom-line: RCP carries on the finest traditions of journalism that in the words of the NYT’s former owner, reports the news “impartially, without fear or favor, regardless of any party, interest or sect involved.”

Adolph Ochs, who penned those words in 1896 after taking over the newspaper, would most likely be hooted out of today’s NYT newsroom. After all, when the Ochs bust originally accompanying those famous words moved with the newspaper to a new location in 2007, the quotation didn’t make the trip.