KURT SCHLICHTER’S THE ATTACK SLOUCHES TOWARD BIDENISTAN, WAITING TO BE BORN:
Biden’s open borders have created a terror threat — and the ‘what ifs’ are chilling.
‘Migrant influencer’ Leonel Moreno, who encouraged border crossers to squat in US homes, is under investigation for gun charges.
Leader of Colombian gang ‘The Satans’ that shot up butcher shop during reign of terror across city of Bogota is arrested in Texas: Venezuelan fugitive was SEEKING ASYLUM in the US.
UPDATE: Feds bust three migrants after raiding NYC home of gun-toting, drug dealing squatters — just a day after Post report on Bronx chaos.