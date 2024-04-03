SATIRE, KIND OF:
China Offers To Send 100,000 Soldiers To Taiwan To Assist With Earthquake Cleanup https://t.co/FQ34eMU5da pic.twitter.com/R6K4FbbFwF
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 3, 2024
SATIRE, KIND OF:
China Offers To Send 100,000 Soldiers To Taiwan To Assist With Earthquake Cleanup https://t.co/FQ34eMU5da pic.twitter.com/R6K4FbbFwF
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 3, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.