THIS IS TERRIFYING: It is for pollster Scott Rasmussen, that is. He asked a representative sample of the nation’s electorate if they would prefer their candidate to win by cheating or lose by being honest. “Only” seven percent chose the former.

But wait! There’s more, as Issues & Insights (I&I) explains today:

“Among all Americans, just 7 percent said they would want their candidate to win by cheating. As Rasmussen put it, he’d rather see that number lower, but that’s not bad.

“But more than a third of the elite 1 percent he surveyed would condone cheating. And among those who are ‘politically obsessed’ – meaning that they talk about politics every day – that number shot up to 69 percent.”

A government led by cheaters is a government with zero credibility. And if they condone cheating to win elections, they will condone lying by the media, too.