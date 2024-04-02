89 INVESTIGATIONS OF CAMPUS ANTI-SEMITISM SINCE OCTOBER, NO PROGRESS FROM DEPT OF ED. Consider this: campuses have been openly recruiting faculty (and even students) who are highly racist and hostile towards those of European descent for decades, to change the culture in ways the ruling class prefers. It turns out that when you do this, a lot of those people turn out to also hate Jews, and probably plenty of other ethnicities as well. (Why wouldn’t they? Principle?) If ED really investigated these incidents, this would be impossible to hide. So they won’t. It’s that simple.