IT’S AN IDIOTIC WAY TO CLAIM WHITES ARE A MINORITY: US changes how it categorizes people by race and ethnicity. It’s the first revision in 27 years.
Mostly by inventing a lot of races that are no such thing. Stupid statist tricks. Again.
IT’S AN IDIOTIC WAY TO CLAIM WHITES ARE A MINORITY: US changes how it categorizes people by race and ethnicity. It’s the first revision in 27 years.
Mostly by inventing a lot of races that are no such thing. Stupid statist tricks. Again.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.