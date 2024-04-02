21ST CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: My husband convinced me to get pregnant. I had the baby, got laid off, and left him — I’m happy with all of my decisions. “I let strangers — an immigrant family — live in my house and pay my utilities while I share a bedroom with my daughter in my childhood home. Instead of putting her in care and finding a new job, I made use of the government benefit, reduced my bills, and embraced the multigenerational family home.”