OH.

By the way, this is who started International Transgender Visibility Day pic.twitter.com/B3r1srWRO1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 30, 2024

UPDATE: John Lucas on Biden’s Transgender Day of Visibility.

And from the Prez himself:

"I didn’t do that," Biden said when asked about proclaiming Easter Sunday 'trans day of visibility." Asked about Speaker Johnson's claim otherwise, the president replied, "he’s thoroughly uninformed." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 1, 2024

It just went out under his name. I believe him, since that’s how everything else works. More here: ‘Didn’t Do That’: Biden Denies He Proclaimed Easter Sunday ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’ (He Did).