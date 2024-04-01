IT’S THE LOW GRAVITY AND THIN ATMOSPHERE:
Real photos of sand dunes on Mars from NASA. Quite amazing, we don’t have these patterns on earth. pic.twitter.com/MkOj8hyLEV
— Jeremiah Owyang (@jowyang) March 31, 2024
Or maybe it’s something else.
