HOPE FOR TURKEY:
including 14 large and significant ones such as Ankara (the capital), #Istanbul, Izmir, Antalya and more.
According to Turkish media, this was a surprise they did not expect. (2/5)
— AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) April 1, 2024
HOPE FOR TURKEY:
including 14 large and significant ones such as Ankara (the capital), #Istanbul, Izmir, Antalya and more.
According to Turkish media, this was a surprise they did not expect. (2/5)
— AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) April 1, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.