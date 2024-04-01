SOME PARTS OF AMERICA STILL WORK: SpaceX launches Eutelsat 36D, lands booster on seventh reuse anniversary. “The rocket’s first stage landed as planned on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean post-launch, marking the 273rd time SpaceX has returned a Falcon 9 booster for reuse. SpaceX launched its first reused Falcon 9 booster for a customer seven years earlier in a mission for SES of Luxembourg March 30, 2017. The Eutelsat 36D launch also marked SpaceX’s 30th mission this year. But less than four hours later, SpaceX launched a batch of satellites for its Starlink low Earth orbit (LEO) broadband constellation from a nearby pad at the Cape.”