DON SURBER: Hamas-shielding AP went too far: By seeking a journalism prize for its propaganda, AP showed it is irredeemably evil. “AP just won an award for its pro-terrorist coverage of the Palestinian attack on Israel. People call it Hamas but it is just like blaming only the Nazis for World War II because the vast majority of Germans — like the Palestinians now — were all in favor of destroying Jews and anyone else who got in their way. For years, AP’s bureau in Gaza City provided cover for the military intelligence of Hamas. As long as AP was in there, Israel could not bomb the place. This was an open secret. Matti Friedman wrote of it in The Atlantic in 2014.”