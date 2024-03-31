MORE GOVERNMENT-SPREAD MISINFORMATION: This FBI Tweet Just Got Nuked by Community Notes.

Plus: “Do we need reminding that the FBI is staffed with bad people, the worst in committing acts of government overreach? Agents visit people’s homes because they posted anti-Biden material on social media. Illegal FISA warrants are atrocious, but now they’re targeting Americans exercising free speech rights. Why? Are they compiling an enemies list? Would you be shocked? Not me.”

UPDATE (From Ed): FBI Agent Says He Hassles People ‘Every Day, All Day Long’ Over Facebook Posts. “It’s just an effort to keep everybody safe and make sure nobody has any ill will,” he claimed.