“MIGRANT INFLUENCER” Arrested. “When we last checked in on illegal ‘migrant influencer’ and scam artist Leonel Moreno, he was on the run from authorities after his despicable story went viral. Of course, we’re using the phrase ‘on the run’ rather loosely because Moreno didn’t seem to making much of an effort to hide. He continued putting out “influencer” videos on Instagram after his TicToc account was suspended and he posted on other social media platforms. He posed for selfies in a suburb of Columbus, Ohio, including one where he was standing in front of a police car. But if Moreno thought he was untouchable, his assumption turned out to be incorrect. ICE officers arrested him yesterday and took him into custody. He was still in Columbus and apparently had made no effort to flee. His immediate fate is unclear at this point.”