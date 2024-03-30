OLD AND BUSTED AT THE WAPO: Woodward and Bernstein write All the President’s Men.

The New Hotness? Masked-up Taylor Lorenz attends Pornhub awards.



The Pornhub Awards party was announced at the end of January 2024 and is the 6th annual awards event put on by the company. A news release about the event stated, “The nominees and other event details will be announced shortly. For now, save the date – March 28!”

“A note for all Models; now is a great time to update your profile picture or upload a photo album with some sexy and SFW pictures! If you are nominated for an award, we will use photo assets from your Model profile to celebrate and share your achievement,” it added.

Pornhub, owned by the company Aylo, has come under fire for many controversies such as distributing child pornography.

It has also pulled its services out of several states such as Texas, Utah, and others over age verification laws that are designed to protect minors from being exposed to pornographic content.