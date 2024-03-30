WHAT LINCOLN SAID ABOUT GRANT: When backbiting Washington critics attacked his top general, President Lincoln defended him with two words: “He fights!” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) has more than his share of critics, but the man fights in the Senate for conservative principles and values. Check out my special profile of Johnson this morning on The Epoch Times.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.