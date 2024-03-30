March 30, 2024

WHAT LINCOLN SAID ABOUT GRANT: When backbiting Washington critics attacked his top general, President Lincoln defended him with two words: “He fights!” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) has more than his share of critics, but the man fights in the Senate for conservative principles and values. Check out my special profile of Johnson this morning on The Epoch Times.

Posted at 9:04 am by Mark Tapscott