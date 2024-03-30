EVERYTHING IS FINE:

There are 3 overlapping crises happening right now. A cold US civil war, a breakdown of the international order into a 3, perhaps 4 front global conflict and the revollt against 20th century materialist ideology. Everything is shifting and there is a scramble to come out on top.

Human beings assign a low subjective probability to events outside their normal experience, even if historic data assigns it a higher probability. "It can't happen to me". War is one of those things. It is something that happens only in the movies.

— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) March 30, 2024