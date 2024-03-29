JOHN LUCAS: Putting Lipstick on the Pig: Biden is unpopular but so is everybody. It’s not his policies. Thus sayeth The New York Times. “Democrats and the media (please excuse the redundancy) are in a nationwide panic over President Biden’s plunging poll numbers. But The New York Times, like the rest of the ancien regime nobility is constitutionally incapable of discerning the reasons why more and more people, as well as demographic groups that Democrats thought were in the bag for them, are rejecting Biden and his policies.”

Just spitballing here, but maybe it’s because those policies suck, and are harming the non-graft parts of America.