HEH:
I asked Jesus why the footprints in the sand were so erratic. He said, “when you walk without rhythm, it won’t attract the worm”.
— Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) March 20, 2024
HEH:
I asked Jesus why the footprints in the sand were so erratic. He said, “when you walk without rhythm, it won’t attract the worm”.
— Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) March 20, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.