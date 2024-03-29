WHY THERE IS A RECRUITMENT CRISIS: ‘Whites ARE RESPONSIBLE for the current racial bias’–Woke Army instructor tries to push DEI on class.
Especially dumb for a Defense Department that is allegedly planning to go to war in 2027.
WHY THERE IS A RECRUITMENT CRISIS: ‘Whites ARE RESPONSIBLE for the current racial bias’–Woke Army instructor tries to push DEI on class.
Especially dumb for a Defense Department that is allegedly planning to go to war in 2027.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.