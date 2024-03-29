OUCH: Kathy Hochul kicked out of NYPD officer’s wake: Report. “Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) was not a welcome sight at the wake for fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller. Hochul reportedly left Friday’s reception within 10 minutes after she was greeted by a shout of ‘Get her out of here.’ As she walked back to her car, Hochul was confronted by a man who sources said was speaking to her while gesturing with emotion.”