REPLACEMENT THEORY IN CENSUS DATA: You know the theory: Democrats, led by President Joe Biden, opened U.S. borders to enable the importation of millions of new voters who will be loyal to the party symbolized by the braying donkey. But is that really what is going on?

The always curious lads at Issues & Insights (I&I) did some digging into U.S. Census Bureau data on net migration flows since 2020 and here’s what they found:

“We broke out net international migration numbers into counties that voted for Biden and those that voted for Trump. What did we find? Of the more than 2.5 million international migrants, more than 2 million went to counties that voted for Biden. Which means fewer than 500,000 of them ended up in counties that voted for Trump.

“Here’s another way to look at it: Of the 100 counties with the largest gains from net international migration since 2020, all but eight of them voted for Biden in 2020. At the other end of the spectrum, of the 100 counties with the lowest levels of net international migration, only five voted for Biden.”

You have to assume the newcomers will vote the same way continuous residents do in order for the Replacement Theory to hold water. But, as I&I notes, be prepared to be labeled racist and xenophobic if you do. And don’t expect an apology when the returns come in election night and we all see the result.