BIDEN IS LBJ NOW, BUT WITH NO HUBERT HUMPHREY:
I love how Biden’s protests have more people than a Biden rally 😂😂
— Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) March 29, 2024
And RFK Jr. is playing the role of RFK Sr.
