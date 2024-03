IT’S CALLED “MY TRUTH.”

I rhetorically asked the question: "What happens to intellectuals, when after rejecting God, they reject atheism? Where is there left to go?"

The answer? To a pre-rational state of being, a private internal world, the “life of feeling”.https://t.co/hYZkhlzkKp

— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) March 28, 2024