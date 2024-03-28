JOHN HINDERAKER: The Case for Secession. “Might a state like Texas legitimately decide that the federal government has so abandoned its duties under the Constitution that it has no alternative but to remove itself from the Union, and vindicate its citizens’ rights itself? I think such a decision, given the enormity of the issue of illegal immigration, would indeed be legitimate. Whether it would be well-advised is a question that should, in my view, be open for debate.”

Competent national leadership would never get us to a place where people are debating this, but our ruling class is happily playing Civilizational Jenga.