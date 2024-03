JAMES PETHOKOUKIS: My chat (+transcript) with Spencer Weart on the history of nuclear energy fear.

Interesting, but missing here is that as the Vietnam War ended, activists turned to the anti-nuclear movement — in some sense created it — in order to preserve the infrastructure, and fundraising, that had been created for the Vietnam antiwar movement. The issue is never the issue, the issue is always the revolution. And the grift. Always the grift.