FEDS DEMAND MORE TELEWORK: Let’s see now, federal workers who are mostly working at home anyway showed up recently at their Boston office to demand even more days to work at home. So why do they think they are most effective protesting at their office, but most effective for the taxpayers working at home?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.