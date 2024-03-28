THEY’RE LIKE GERMANS IN WWII: Poll: 71% of Palestinians Support October 7 Massacre, Majority Wants Hamas Returned to Power in Gaza.
And Gaza is no more a “humanitarian crisis” than Hamburg or Schweinfurt were.
