IF ONLY THERE WERE SOMETHING GOVERNMENT COULD DO: Not Safe to Walk the Streets.
You know, like arrest criminals and keep them under lock and key.
IF ONLY THERE WERE SOMETHING GOVERNMENT COULD DO: Not Safe to Walk the Streets.
You know, like arrest criminals and keep them under lock and key.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.