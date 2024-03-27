A FAILURE THEY’RE DOING THEIR BEST TO MEMORY-HOLE: Pandemic school closures, 4 years later. “Cooper and Cohen relied heavily on CDC guidance, as did the Toolkit, yet that guidance would come into question a little under two years when a Congressional committee found the CDC had allowed the American Federation of Teachers to rewrite key portions of school reopening guidance that had kept most schools closed. In some cases, the CDC had used AFT’s suggestions nearly verbatim.”

Every institution has been corrupted.