BUT TALK OF “WHITE SUPREMACISTS,” “WHITE RAGE,” AND “CHRISTIAN NATIONALISTS” IS STILL OKAY, POSSIBLY EVEN MANDATORY: US Intel Agency Wants To Ban Terms ‘Radical Islamists’ and ‘Jihadist’ Because They’re Hurtful to Muslim Americans: Office of the Director of National Intelligence also instructs employees to avoid ‘blacklisted,’ ‘cakewalk,’ and ‘sanity check.’

Whose side is the “intelligence community” on? Certainly not that of intelligence . . . .