FEMINISTS DON’T CARE UNLESS THEY CAN BLAME A FRATERNITY: Israeli Hostage Says She Was Sexually Assaulted and Tortured in Gaza: Amit Soussana is the first former hostage to publicly say she was sexually abused in captivity. A U.N. report has said it found “clear and convincing information” that some hostages suffered “conflict-related sexual violence.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.