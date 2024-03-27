THE ANTI-DEFAMATION LEAGUE IS NOW BASICALLY PRO-DEFAMATION:

The ADL is claiming that “100%” is racist and white supremacist. Beyond parody. The ADL is 100% a joke. pic.twitter.com/k34vj3uwJ5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 26, 2024

And they’re part of a censorship-laundering scheme:

It’s actually much more sinister than just making stuff up. They publish garbage like this then other orgs and 3 letter agencies target Americans based on the ADL’s classifications and reporting — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 27, 2024

