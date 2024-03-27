THE ANTI-DEFAMATION LEAGUE IS NOW BASICALLY PRO-DEFAMATION:
The ADL is claiming that “100%” is racist and white supremacist. Beyond parody. The ADL is 100% a joke. pic.twitter.com/k34vj3uwJ5
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 26, 2024
And they’re part of a censorship-laundering scheme:
It’s actually much more sinister than just making stuff up. They publish garbage like this then other orgs and 3 letter agencies target Americans based on the ADL’s classifications and reporting
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 27, 2024
Related:
One could plausibly make the case that the best way to understand the real political divide in the US is between those who want our political discourse to be policed, limited and controlled by the Kate Starbirds of the world, and those who don't. https://t.co/bTEcP0JOLE
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 26, 2024