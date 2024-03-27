March 27, 2024

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Birmingham-Southern College closing May 31 as loan bill fails to gain support: ‘This is a tragic day.’ This is sad, because my parents met there — my dad was a scholarship basketball player, my mom was just smart. But I’m the one who predicted a decade ago that small expensive liberal arts schools would be the first to go. And BSC is a victim both of Birmingham’s urban decay and of bad management for decades.

