K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: District Hiring ‘Whiteness’ Superintendent to Root Out White Supremacy. “It seems that ‘Whiteness’ is a pressing problem for the district, which no doubt explains why there has been so much learning loss in the public schools over the past few years. Enrollment of White students has been dropping, with only 53% of the students being White, and as they have fled to other districts, the problem of White Supremacy has gotten worse, leading to horrible test scores. . . . It’s a troubling thing, to see how Whiteness is harming minority students, and the district is working hard to root it out. As the student body and staff become less White, Whiteness has become an increasing problem. No doubt testing is a White concept too, so perhaps eliminating measurement of student performance will help improve student success rates.”

It’s easy to mock this stuff. And you should. Because it’s stupid. And evil.