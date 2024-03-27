ANOTHER HORRENDOUS RESULT OF THE INVASION: Increased crime, spiraling social and economic maintenance costs and housing shortages are the most obvious negative effects of Biden’s open border, but there are others that are far less obvious such as devastating U.S. food supplies, according to experts interviewed by The Epoch Times.

“With unfettered illegal immigration — some 9 million encounters since 2021 — the normal guardrails for inspection are ignored, raising the likelihood of unwanted diseases being brought across the border,” reports Epoch’s Darlene McCormick Sanchez.

“Dr. Michael Vickers has been a veterinarian for about 50 years and served on the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC), The threat to the food supply is already apparent from the past cases of tuberculosis (TB) transmitted from illegal immigrants to dairy cows in Texas, he said.

“Concerns are growing that it’s only a matter of time before U.S. agriculture experiences a fresh disaster on a grand scale, Dr. Vickers said.”