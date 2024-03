SEEING A LOT OF WHITE PRIVILEGE IN THIS VIDEO:

OUR WHITE PROGRESSIVE SAVIORS HAVE SPOKEN!

BLACK MAN, WHY AREN'T YOU FOLLOWING THE LEAD OF YOUR TRUST FUND SAVIORS?!

PUT THE CHICKEN DOWN, GRAB A FRAPPUCCINO, AND LINK ARMS WITH THEM OR YOU AIN'T BLACK! https://t.co/shclBdNKFB

— Adam B. Coleman, The Black Zoolander (@wrong_speak) March 27, 2024