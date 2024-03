THIS COMPLETELY BOLSTERS THE IMPRESSION THE CASE IS LEGIT! Judge in Trump’s Hush Money Case Slaps Him With Gag Order.

Not! Nothing convinces me so much that these idiots are in fact lizard people are their apparently ignorance of how humans think. Unfortunately having seen this in every communist regime, I know it’s just how Marxism rots the brain. Friends don’t let friends believe Marx. Marxism, not even once.