LOGISTICS: Baltimore Bridge Collapse Has Major Implications for Automotive Sector. “As a major shipping corridor for the United States, losing access means supply chain bottlenecks. It simultaneously makes for a good excuse whenever the transport of goods is delayed or companies begin pitching higher rates for oceanic freight — something we saw take place in the wake of the pandemic. The Port of Baltimore is responsible for moving all kinds of goods. But it’s most famous for passenger vehicles, semi trucks, and construction equipment. In fact, it’s typically the U.S. port that sees the largest number of cars and light trucks annually — at roughly 800,000 passenger vehicles per year.”