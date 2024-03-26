MAKE THEM PAY: Private Employee’s Claim That She Was Fired for Peacefully Attending Jan. 6 Events Can Go Forward: Uunder California statutes that protect private employees’ political activity; the plaintiff claimed that “[s]he listened to speeches being made and walked to the Capitol, and then she left,” and “did not participate in any rioting.”
