MAKE THEM PAY (CONT’D): Suspect charged with murder for fatal unprovoked East Harlem subway shove. “The suspect, a Bronx resident, was out on bail after he assaulted a man with a cane in Brooklyn on Halloween, cops and court papers say. . . . Mcpherson has been arrested multiple times and is believed to be emotionally disturbed. The NYPD responded to at least one prior incident in which he was acting erratic, according to police sources.”

Without catch-and-release, his victim might still be alive.