NOW WE KNOW. I KNOW A FEW OF YOU DRIVE BIG RIGS. IT’S TIME TO MAKE NOISE, PEOPLE. MAKE THIS KNOWN. THE “ELITES” AREN’T GOING TO LOOK OUT FOR US. WE HAVE TO LOOK OUT FOR EACH OTHER: Truck-to-truck worm could infect – and disrupt – entire US commercial fleet.

And without truckers, in a country this size, we all starve.