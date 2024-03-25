THIS DOES SEEM RIGHT: America Is Going to Be Targeted for a Massive Terrorist Attack…Will You Be Ready?

I recommend reading Kurt Schlichter’s The Attack if you haven’t already. A friend — my old TechCentralStation editor — wrote me just today: “Glenn I wanted to say thank you for turning me on to KurtSchlicter’s novel The Attack. The kind of book that makes you wake up and lock your doors at night. In one sense it’s preaching to the choir as I am aware of the threats detailed. but I still feel it’s observing and making important comment upon the failures of the federal government to respond well to a crisis (a feeling we saw in its antecedent popular zombie fiction and in practice with the clumsy Covid response). While being riveted by my digital copy I ordered two print copies without any plan about who to send them to but knowing I should. My gut tells me that it should be someone who might see themselves in some of the characters who were ( worse than) mugged by reality. The books central conceit though is that awareness of a threat wont be enough for many people sadly. powerful, terrifying work of I hope fiction. Thanks again.”