HAHA, NOW THAT WOULD BE JUSTICE:
Letitia James Prosecuted For Grossly Overvaluing Trump's Fine https://t.co/MSW7HjAzIz pic.twitter.com/gNMBKkLOqV
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 25, 2024
HAHA, NOW THAT WOULD BE JUSTICE:
Letitia James Prosecuted For Grossly Overvaluing Trump's Fine https://t.co/MSW7HjAzIz pic.twitter.com/gNMBKkLOqV
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 25, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.