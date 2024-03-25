JOHN HINDERAKER ON THE MOSCOW ATTACK: Disinformation, Theirs and Ours. “Finally, I can’t help contrasting Russia’s attitude toward terrorism committed in its country with its attitude toward the vastly greater and more horrific terrorist episode that Gazans inflicted in Israel on October 7.”
