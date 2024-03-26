CDR SALAMANDER: LCS – The Heavy Rotation Nightmare. “On yesterday’s Midrats, my co-host mentioned that recently in the Red Sea our Navy has seen the most littoral combat it has in a very long time, but our Littoral Combat Ships are not to be seen. Why? Simple. They cannot conduct combat on the littorals.”

But our pronouns are flawless. Plus:

LCS was not a problem with our shipbuilding industry or even our design people – though there are areas to critique there. No, this was a people problem, a mindset problem, a culture problem. It needs to be dragged up regularly. I last did a dedicated post on it back in August 2023. It is time. As we dive into the details remember this; since the disaster of LCS no senior personnel have yet been held to public account. We have the same acquisition system. We have the same incentives and disincentives as before. Critics of LCS were pushed over to the off-ramp; its most NORK-like advocates promoted. There is no guarantee this won’t happen again.

Nobody ever gets held to public account, and systems never get fixed, because that threatens too many people’s rice bowls. This is what a dysfunctional organization — or civilization — looks like.

Plus: “This is Soviet level dysfunction.”